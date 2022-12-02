OLCC issues mandatory recall for marijuana extract products due to possible pesticide presence

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission has issued a mandatory recall for several marijuana products due to the potential presence of pesticides.

The agency possible marijuana product contamination is a result of failure to follow OLCC and Oregon Health Authority rules for tracking and isolating marijuana products where the presence of pesticides has been detected.

This recall has been issued for 9,300 units that were still on the market and affects 13,600 units that were sold to consumers. The recall is being issued to ensure that licensees do not sell, and customers do not consume the effected products, because OLCC investigators cannot determine if the potential contamination is isolated or is widespread through the product lines.

The recalled products are concentrated forms of psychoactive THC; they range from inhalable items including jars of THC extract and THC vape cartridges to an ingestible form of THC known as Rick Simpson Oil (RSO).

The recall is for the marijuana products identified below. These products were manufactured by OLCC licensees under the trade names Bobsled and Quantum Alchemy.

Bobsled products

Product Name: Bobsled – Dolato Cured Resin Vape Cartridge | Manufacture Date: 9/12/2022 (Label Id 5368) | Sold starting 10/4/22

Quantum Alchemy products

Product Name: RSO Raspberry GMO | Manufacture Date: 11/29/21 (Label Id 5764) | Sold starting 11/28/22

The OLCC has notified cannabis retailers about the recall, advising that these products are under a mandatory recall with instructions on how the products must be destroyed or returned to a licensed supplier for destruction. The OLCC utilized the state’s Cannabis Tracking System (CTS) to detect the potentially tainted products, contact the licensees that produced the impacted brands and locate all the questionable items distributed and sold through Oregon’s regulated market.

OLCC inspectors will follow up with licensees in possession of the affected products to ensure they are removed from sale, isolated from other inventory, and then ultimately destroyed according to OLCC rules. Customers who have purchased this product can either return it to the OLCC-licensed retailer they purchased it from or destroy the product.

The OLCC started its investigation on Nov. 29. The companies that produce Bobsled products (Bobsled, LLC) and Quantum Alchemy products (Happy Hollow Farms, Inc.) are cooperating with OLCC in the isolation and destruction of the affected items. Although the discovery of these incidents occurred simultaneously, OLCC is investigating them as separate incidents.

Consumers with health-related concerns about a recalled product should contact the Oregon Poison Center at 800-222-1222, or their medical provider.

If consumers have other product related complaints related to this recall, they should notify the OLCC at olcc.recalls@oregon.gov and include any information they have, including the consumer’s name and phone number, or alternative means of contact.