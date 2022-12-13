Gov.-elect Kotek names James Schroeder new interim director of Oregon Health Authority

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov.-elect Tina Kotek announced Tuesday that she is appointing James Schroeder as Interim Director of the Oregon Health Authority. Schroeder will assume the role effective Jan. 10, 2023.

Schroeder will join the Oregon Health Authority following his work as CEO of Health Share of Oregon, the Portland metropolitan area’s primary coordinated care organization, which oversees the implementation of Medicaid benefits for over 426,000 Oregonians.

“James brings over 20 years of management, leadership, and health care delivery experience and a deep respect for the work of the OHA,” said Governor-elect Kotek. “Addressing the cracks in our mental health and addiction services systems will be a top priority for my administration and I am confident that James has the experience and determination to get results for Oregonians.”

Schroeder will lead the Oregon Health Authority, which is tasked with addressing the lifelong health of Oregonians through increasing access to quality, reliable, affordable and accessible care. The Oregon Health Authority oversees the majority of the state’s health care programs, including Public Health, Addictions and Mental Health Services, the Oregon Health Plan, Healthy Kids, and employee benefits for public employees and school districts.

“Our state is at a critical turning point, especially when it comes to the delivery of mental health and addiction services. I am honored by this appointment, and I want Oregonians across the state to know that I take this responsibility very seriously,” said James Schroeder, incoming Interim Director of the Oregon Health Authority. “I will work tirelessly to ensure that the OHA team produces results for our communities.”

Prior to serving as CEO of Health Share of Oregon, Schroeder held numerous executive roles for Kaiser Permanente, including Vice President of Safety Net Transformation and Executive Director of Medicaid. Schroeder also serves as a medical officer in the Oregon Air National Guard with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, he is the commander of the 142nd Group Medical Unit on the Portland Air National Guard Base.

Additionally, Schroeder brings deep community experience as a clinician and leader in Federally Qualified Health Centers. He was the founder and first Chief Executive Officer of Neighborhood Health Center in the Portland metro. He also served as Chief Executive Officer, Physician Assistant and Medical Director for Family Health Services in South Central Idaho that serves a nine-county service area.