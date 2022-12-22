Interstate 84 in Columbia Gorge reopens after ice storm, but ODOT warns that challenging travel issues persist

(Update: I-84 reopens, details)

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Interstate 84 reopened Saturday afternoon in the Columbia River Gorge from Troutdale to Hood River, two days after a winter storm caused major issues around the region and prompted its closure, ODOT reported.

At a higher elevation and hidden in the forest, Old Highway 30 remains closed the agency said. This highway will take longer to clear and reopen, as crews focus on the interstate.

Travelers across much of the state can expect challenging road conditions into next week, ODOT advised. Spots of ice and snow remain on most highways, and warming temperatures mean that standing water could hide spots of ice.

Since Thursday, snow, ice and high winds ravaged the Gorge. Crews reported one to two inches of solid ice coating every surface, 10-foot-tall snow drifts and winds that reached 80 mph.

"Even our chained-up trucks struggled to keep traction on the slick roads," Saturday's update said.

Though the highway was closed, crews worked around the clock to apply salt and sand. Teams also plowed in an attempt to keep the ice and snow from accumulating.

Many routes across the Pacific Northwest are still feeling impacts of the storm. Tripcheck.com is up to date with closures, traffic and road conditions around the state.

The closure left truck parking quickly filling along I-84 in Hood River, The Dalles, and Biggs Junction, delaying many shipments over the holiday weekend.

ODOT had encouraged drivers to delay their trip or wait out the closure from their current location and not continue on to the hard closure points. Parking on the interstate was not an option once designated lots were full. Blocking lanes of travel creates a hazard and strands people in areas with no services.

"Our crews are working around the clock tending to the roads, but there is no single tool in our toolbox that can defeat the challenge presented by ice," ODOT said at the time. "We encourage everyone to delay travel until the storm is over.:

ODOT shared these videos of current conditions from ODOT crews on the road:

I-84 near the closure point in Troutdale

Crews battle the snow and ice inside the I-84 closure

Snow and ice flowing like water

In Thursday night's update, ODOT said U.S. Highway 26 over Mount Hood and many other roads over the Cascades wre not safe alternate routes between Eastern and Western Oregon during this wide-ranging storm. Many roads are icy, snowy, experiencing high winds and may see downed trees or power lines in the days to come.