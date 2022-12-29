Crater Lake National Park moving to fully cashless fee collection system on Jan. 1

CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Starting Sunday, Jan. 1, Crater Lake National Park will transition to a fully cashless fee system and only accept mobile or electronic payments for entrance and permit fees.

Acceptable payment forms include credit and debit cards, as well as payment apps on mobile devices.

Passes for Crater Lake National Park can be purchased in advance at Recreation.gov. The America the Beautiful Pass, which is good at all national park sites and other federal land areas, is also available at the USGS Store.

Entrance fees are an important source of revenue used to improve the visitor experience in national parks, including road and facility repairs and maintenance, trail improvements, installation of accessible exhibits, visitor and resource protection services, and more.

Moving to a cashless system allows parks to be better stewards of visitor dollars by reducing the amount of time park staff spend managing cash, increasing the amount of fee revenue available to support critical projects and visitor services, and improving accountability and reducing risk.