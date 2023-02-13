Gov. Kotek orders flags to half-staff to honor Gresham firefighter who died on duty of cardiac arrest

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Governor Tina Kotek on Monday ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Wednesday to honor Gresham firefighter Brandon Norbury, who died after suffering cardiac arrest while on duty.

Here's the rest of the announcement from the governor's office.

Brandon Norbury dedicated his life to the service of others. After graduating high school, Norbury joined the U.S. Navy, ultimately becoming a member of the elite Navy SEAL Team 2. During his military service, Brandon received his Emergency Medical Technician-Paramedic certification and was honorably discharged in 2000 after 10 years of service to his country.

In 2001, Norbury graduated from the Police Academy in Monmouth and joined the Gresham Police Department. During his seven years with the department, Norbury served as a Patrol Officer, Firearms and Taser Instructor, Department Armorer, and a member and instructor for the Police Department’s Tactical team.

Norbury joined the Gresham Fire Department in 2008 and fearlessly served as a Gresham Firefighter and Paramedic for nearly 15 years, spending most of his time at Station 31 and Station 76.

“I am grateful to Brandon Norbury for his lifelong service and dedication to his community and country,” Governor Kotek said. “My thoughts are with Brandon’s family, loved ones, and colleagues in this moment of great loss.”