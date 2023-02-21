Shaniko woman, 76, killed in car-box truck crash at junction of Highways 97 and 197

(Update: Victim identified, other details of fatal crash)

SHANIKO, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 76-year-old Shaniko woman was killed in a nearly head-on crash of a car and box truck Tuesday morning at the junction of Highways 97 and 197 in Wasco County, Oregon State Police reported.

Troopers responded to the reported crash around 9:40 a.m. They said a preliminary investigation found that a 75-year-old Shaniko man was driving south on Highway 97 when an oncoming box truck driven by a 49-year-old Federal Way, Washington man tried to make a left turn in front of the car.

Both drivers tried to avoid a collision, OSP said, but they collided nearly head-on.

A passenger in the Lincoln, Mary Jane Wright, 76, of Shaniko, died at the crash scene, OSP said. The two drivers sustained minor injuries and did not need ambulance transport for treatment.

The crash and investigation closed the highway for about a half-hour. A detour was established, according to ODOT. OSP also was assisted by Jefferson County Fire & EMS.

Meanwhile, troopers were dealing with numerous slide-offs and other issues Tuesdasy on Highway 20 over Santiam Pass. ODOT reported on its TripCheck map that a disabled vehicle was creating a hazard and had closed the highway near milepost 78, about three miles west of Santiam Pass. That closure also was over by mid-afternoon.