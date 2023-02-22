Chavez-DeRemer backs bills to charge deadly fentanyl traffickers with felony murder, protect first responders

WASHINGTON, (KTVZ) -- Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (OR-05) announced Wednesday her support for the Felony Murder for Deadly Fentanyl Distribution Act and the Protecting First Responders from Secondary Exposure Act, joining the proposals as a cosponsor following her meetings with local elected officials, community members, and law enforcement officers at the southern border last week.

“Cartels are funneling fentanyl across the border in massive amounts, which has turned every state into a border state. The largest fentanyl bust in Oregon’s history happened in the 5th District last year, where enough fentanyl to kill the entire population of Oregon was seized. While we must do more to directly prevent cartels from trafficking fentanyl across our border, there are steps we can take now to deter its distribution in our communities and to protect our first responders. That’s why I’m proud to support these proposals, which treat fentanyl like the dangerously lethal drug that it is,” Chavez-DeRemer said.



Background

Protecting First Responders from Secondary Exposure Act (H.R. 795)

This bipartisan and bicameral proposal, introduced by Reps. Dave Joyce (OH-14) and David Trone (MD-06), aims to help state and local governments purchase containment devices to safely store narcotics and preserve them for evidentiary use. The bill would also provide subsequent training to reduce first responders’ risk of secondary exposure to lethal substances.

Felony Murder for Deadly Fentanyl Distribution Act (H.R. 916)

This bicameral proposal, introduced by Rep. Tony Gonzales (TX-23) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), makes the distribution of fentanyl, resulting in death, punishable by federal felony murder charges.

The largest fentanyl bust in Oregon’s history happened in the 5th District last year. Law enforcement seized 150,000 pills containing fentanyl and enough fentanyl powder to kill 4.5 million people – more than the population of Oregon. The suspect was being investigated for trafficking fentanyl that was manufactured in Mexico.

1,400 pounds of fentanyl was seized at the border in January, confirming that cartels continue attempting to traffic dangerous amounts of this drug into the U.S. One kilogram of fentanyl, or about 2.2 pounds, can kill 500,000 people – making it up to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). Just two milligrams of fentanyl, which is roughly the size of a mosquito, is considered a lethal dose.

