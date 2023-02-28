More icy roads expected across Oregon; ODOT avoids caution, avoiding travel if you can

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With freezing temperatures forecast statewide Tuesday night, even in the valleys, cities and on the coast, you may wish to avoid travel Wednesday morning – and prepare for the unexpected through the weekend, the Oregon Department of Transportation said.

Public transportation like buses or trains could be options in your area, but sometimes the safest choice is to avoid travel until conditions improve. Wednesday morning’s freeze may be severe enough that it triggers government, school and business closures in parts of Oregon.

Looking ahead through the weekend, the ingredients for local snowfall will be around for several days. It is impossible to predict what will happen day to day in your area, so check TripCheck.com and local weather even if you only need to do a local errand.

Staying put and rescheduling errands and trips may be the safest choice, the agency said.

ODOT crews and local crews have been working 24/7 since early last week to keep main roads and highways open. If you must travel, be sure to give them space and grace as you see them on the roads. Never pass a snowplow on the right – there have been several crashes in the past few days, injuring travelers and plow drivers. We want everyone to make it home safely.

Pedestrians should watch for icy sidewalks, and property owners should consider clearing their walkways to make them safer for those who walk and roll.

If you choose to travel

If you choose to travel in these unpredictable conditions, check TripCheck.com every time you need to go somewhere. Check everything between you and your destination – including traffic cameras and weather forecasts. Be prepared for winter travel or delay your trip.

Record-breaking snowfall has hit not just Oregon but neighboring states, so expect delays and possible road closures across Oregon and beyond. Drive slowly and watch out for others on the road, especially in slick conditions.

This wet, heavy snow also tends to fell trees, so there may be closures to clear trees on highways. ODOT crews are still clearing fallen trees and debris on highways, especially OR 34 and U.S. 101.

Mountain passes are getting heavy snowfall this week, often on top of packed snow and ice. Even the lower-elevation passes such as the summits between Roseburg and Ashland on Interstate 5 are getting snowfall and may require chains or traction tires.

If you decide to travel over mountain passes, pack accordingly. Bring chains and know how to use them. Bring an emergency kit that includes warm clothes, snacks and water in case you are delayed. Make sure your vehicle is ready with good tires and working wiper blades.

The combination of heavy snow and high winds will reduce visibility. If you need to stop along the journey, make sure to get off the highway so you don’t become a hazard for others.

Take a look at these snowy photos from the last week to see what our crews have been up to.