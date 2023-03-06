Oregon Psilocybin Services begins approving worker permit, license applications

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregon Psilocybin Services has begun publishing a Weekly Report on Applications for Licenses and Worker Permits. The new weekly report includes information about total number of applications received by type and status.

The OPS Licensing Team will update the report on a weekly basis.

The role of Oregon Psilocybin Services (OPS) is to license psilocybin facilitators, manufacturers, service centers and laboratories, and to ensure that those licensees and their workers comply with Oregon law. OPS began accepting applications for the four license types on January 2.

OPS encourages members of the public to visit the OPS website for more information and to sign up to receive updates on the section’s work.

