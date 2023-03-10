Oregon DHS offers $4.6 million to community organizations helping Ukraine refugees, immigrants

Over 3,100 people from Ukraine have resettled in Oregon since Russian invasion

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Department of Human Services Refugee Program is inviting community partners to apply for a portion of $4.6 million in funding available to provide services and support to certain individuals from Ukraine or those who entered through the Uniting for Ukraine program.

The deadline to apply is Monday, March 27, and the application can be found online.

The U.S. Resettlement Program is operated by the U.S. Department of State through contracts with national non-profit organizations called resettlement agencies. These organizations have local affiliate offices throughout the nation.

The ODHS Refugee Program is responsible for some of the services that are outside of the initial resettlement provided by the resettlement agencies. The Refugee Program provides cash, medical, employment and acculturation services to refugees (and those eligible for refugee services) who are within 60 months of gaining their eligible immigration status.

Since February 2022, over 3,100 individuals from Ukraine have resettled in Oregon.

The purpose of this request is to ask for applications from culturally and/or linguistically responsive organizations who provide services to immigrants or refugees (and those eligible for refugee services) to increase services and supports.

Funding is available to support:

Housing and food assistance services: $2 million

Statewide outreach, sponsor coordination and connection to existing case management services: $200,000

Employment services assistance: $221,800

Health and mental health services: $675,000

Child care: $100,00

Legal services: $800,000

Youth mentoring: $100,000

School assistance: $515,000

Senior services: $50,000

Organizations may express interest in supporting more than one service area. Community organizations are eligible to submit proposals for the funding.

More information the ODHS Refugee Program can be found online.

About the Oregon Department of Human Services

The mission of the Oregon Department of Human Services is to help Oregonians in their own communities achieve wellbeing and independence through opportunities that protect, empower, respect choice and preserve dignity.