Lingering ‘winter’ snow or not, ODOT says Oregon’s studded tire season ends Friday, as scheduled

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With the start of spring (if not warm spring weather) comes the annual deadline to remove studded tires. Oregon drivers must remove studded tires from their vehicles by Friday, the Oregon Department of Transportation reminded Monday.

“We encourage drivers to not wait until March 31 to remove their studded tires, especially if they aren’t driving in the mountain passes between now and then,” said State Maintenance and Operations Engineer Galen McGill.

Drivers with studded tires on their vehicles after Friday's deadline may receive a citation from law enforcement for a Class C traffic violation, which carries a presumptive fine of $165.

While studded tires are allowed in Oregon from Nov. 1 through March 31, drivers are urged to use alternatives, such as traction tires and chains. A 2014 study showed studded tires cause about $8.5 million in damage each year to state highways.

ODOT maintenance crews continue to monitor highways and weather forecasts and work to remove any late-season snow or ice as soon as possible. Whenever you travel, plan for the weather and visit TripCheck.com for road condition information.

"After March 31, use other types of traction tires or chains if needed, or postpone your travel until conditions improve," the agency said.