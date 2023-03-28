Merkley, Wyden announce nearly $50 million to Oregon organizations for housing services, support
WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., announced Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is awarding Oregon nonprofits, state, and local governments $49,970,799 through the Continuum of Care Program to support efforts across the state to address homelessness and promote access for individuals and families facing homelessness to resources and programs.
“Access to safe and affordable housing is vital to growing strong and vibrant communities, but I have heard from Oregonians across the state about the need for more housing resources and the crushing weight of our affordable housing crisis,” said Senator Merkley. “This funding will provide critical support for communities and individuals across the state struggling to find affordable housing. I will keep fighting to ensure Oregonians have the housing resources they need to live safe and healthy lives.”
“Quality of life for Oregonians or anybody else in America requires people to have a roof over their heads and a floor under their feet,” said Wyden, who has introduced legislation aimed at ending homelessness and attacking the nationwide affordable housing crisis. “These fresh federal investments will help communities throughout our state to provide that housing so urgently needed for Oregonians trying to survive on the street. Housing is a human right, and I’ll stay at this until it’s treated as such in our state and country.”
The CoC Program is designed to promote communitywide commitment to the goal of ending homelessness. The grants support efforts by nonprofit providers and state and local governments to quickly rehouse homeless individuals and families while minimizing the trauma and dislocation caused to homeless individuals, families, and communities impacted by homelessness. They also promote homeless individuals and families’ access to and use of mainstream programs, and optimize self-sufficiency among individuals and families experiencing homelessness.
Award details can be found below:
- Home Forward: $7,037,001
- Washington County Department of Housing Services: $4,647,955
- Central City Concern: $4,042,885
- Housing Solutions, Inc.: $3,517,363
- Multnomah County: $3,192,421
- Lane County: $2,512,675
- Transitions Projects, Inc.: $2,402,163
- Self Enhancement, Inc.: $2,329,124
- Cascadia Health: $1,517,605
- Clackamas Department of Health, Housing & Human Services: $1,387,117
- Urban League of Portland: $1,184,621
- Clackamas Women's Services, Inc.: $1,144,228
- Community Action Team, Inc: $936,780
- Corvallis Neighborhood Housing Services: $856,599
- YWCA of Greater Portland: $834,884
- Homes for Good: $829,786
- St. Vincent de Paul Society of Lane County, Inc.: $795,626
- Native American Rehabilitation Association of the Northwest: $761,860
- Center for Hope & Safety: $699,273
- The Salvation Army: $674,363
- Outside In: $610,737
- Cascade AIDS Project: $591,479
- NeighborImpact: $572,604
- Housing Authority of Clackamas County: $541,368
- Neighborhood House: $467,802
- Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization (IRCO): $428,835
- Bradley Angle/Andrea Lee/Healing Roots Consolidation: $418,856
- United Community Action Network: $404,753
- Shangri-La Corporation: $364,377
- Yamhill Community Action Partnership: $332,451
- Community Services Consortium: $326,722
- JOIN: $317,452
- Northwest Pilot Project, Inc.: $270,435
- New Narrative: $259,504
- Northwest Family Services: $250,000
- City of Portland: $245,666
- Community Action Partnership of Oregon: $239,038
- Parrott Creek Child & Family Services: $234,804
- Clatsop Community Action: $227,483
- Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency: $224,925
- Just Compassion of East Washington County: $224,740
- Community Action Program of East Central Oregon (CAPECO): $183,264
- Northwest Housing Alternatives, Inc: $164,514
- Central Oregon FUSE: $161,914
- New Avenues for Youth Inc.: $131,219
- Community Works Inc.: $116,703
- Community Connection of Northeast Oregon, Inc.: $88,937
- J Bar J Youth Services: $76,036
- Options for Homeless Residents of Ashland (OHRA): $54,778
- Mid-Willamette Valley Homeless Alliance: $37,149
- Tillamook County Community Action Resource Enterprises Inc.: $33,454
- ACCESS: $26,616
- Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council (COIC): $23,159
- Oregon Housing and Community Services: $14,696