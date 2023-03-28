Merkley, Wyden announce nearly $50 million to Oregon organizations for housing services, support

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., announced Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is awarding Oregon nonprofits, state, and local governments $49,970,799 through the Continuum of Care Program to support efforts across the state to address homelessness and promote access for individuals and families facing homelessness to resources and programs.

“Access to safe and affordable housing is vital to growing strong and vibrant communities, but I have heard from Oregonians across the state about the need for more housing resources and the crushing weight of our affordable housing crisis,” said Senator Merkley. “This funding will provide critical support for communities and individuals across the state struggling to find affordable housing. I will keep fighting to ensure Oregonians have the housing resources they need to live safe and healthy lives.” “Quality of life for Oregonians or anybody else in America requires people to have a roof over their heads and a floor under their feet,” said Wyden, who has introduced legislation aimed at ending homelessness and attacking the nationwide affordable housing crisis. “These fresh federal investments will help communities throughout our state to provide that housing so urgently needed for Oregonians trying to survive on the street. Housing is a human right, and I’ll stay at this until it’s treated as such in our state and country.”

The CoC Program is designed to promote communitywide commitment to the goal of ending homelessness. The grants support efforts by nonprofit providers and state and local governments to quickly rehouse homeless individuals and families while minimizing the trauma and dislocation caused to homeless individuals, families, and communities impacted by homelessness. They also promote homeless individuals and families’ access to and use of mainstream programs, and optimize self-sufficiency among individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

Award details can be found below: