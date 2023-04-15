OHA says Oregonians are maximizing health care savings through Health Insurance Marketplace

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregonians are enrolling in qualifying health coverage with financial help as part of the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace.

An annual report (http://orhim.info/2022report) released Friday, discusses the work the Marketplace did in 2022 to reduce the barriers to access or ensure everyone can access equally.

Nearly 142,000 Oregonians enrolled for the 2023 plan year, with more than 79 percent of enrollees apply for and receive financial assistance.

Oregonians receiving financial assistance are getting an average of $503 in premium tax credits per month to help pay the monthly cost for health coverage, also called the monthly premium.

The average bottom-line monthly premium for Oregonians is $224 after premium tax credits are applied.

Over 14 percent of Oregonians enrolled through the Marketplace have a monthly premium of less than $10 per month after premium tax credits are applied.

“The Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace has taken great strides in helping people enroll in affordable, quality health coverage,” said Oregon Health Authority Interim Director Dave Baden. “With the end of the continuous coverage requirement due of the COVID-19 public health emergency, Marketplace coverage is a strong option for many Oregonians. OHA is ready to help people no longer eligible for Oregon Health Plan benefits to find the private insurance plan that meets their needs and their budget.”

People leaving OHP or who have experienced other life changes like job changes, moving, marriage or other family changes may qualify to shop for coverage in a special enrollment period. Oregonians leaving OHP should take action before their OHP benefits end to avoid a gap in coverage, but have until July 31, 2023 to enroll.

To get started, go to OregonHealthCare.gov and answer a few Oregon-specific questions to get to the right application. You can also search the “Get Help” directory on OregonHealthCare.gov to find health coverage expert to help you complete the application and enroll. Insurance agents and community partners provide free and local one-on-one assistance to the client. Help is available online, over the phone, and in person.

The Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace, a part of state government, helps people get health insurance when they do not have job-based coverage, and do not qualify for the Oregon Health Plan or another program. The Marketplace is the state-level partner to HealthCare.gov. For more information, go to OregonHealthCare.gov.