Oregon State Capitol offers new videos of oral histories and more on YouTube channel

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon State Capitol has a YouTube channel that is packed with information. From the Oregon Pioneer to public events to personal conversations with figures who have served in the building in capacities from the governor to volunteers, the channel hosts hundreds of videos.

This month, five new videos were listed to the Oral Histories playlist. Those videos include the 1973 Session, the 1967 Beach Bill, Senator Hector Macpherson, Legislative Administrator Scott Burgess and photojournalist Gerry Lewin.

The oral histories prove thoughtful in recording moments of key figures with ties to the Capitol in their own words. Recently, renown Oregon artist Henk Pander passed. An interview with Pander is on the channel with his reflections on his life, art and his treasured painting of former Governor Tom McCall. In recent years, interviews with key political figures who have passed has spiked viewership on the channel – Gerry Frank, Vera Katz, Jackie Winters and Paul Hanneman, to name a few.

The production of these videos is funded by the Oregon State Capitol Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. To learn more about the Foundation, visit www.oregoncapitolfoundation.org.

For more information about the Oregon State Capitol and its programs and events, please visit www.oregoncapitol.com or call Visitor Services at 503-986-1388.