DEQ responds to 1,200-gallon diesel spill from railroad accident in Cottage Grove

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said it responded to a diesel spill in Cottage Grove that occurred Tuesday around noon.

An estimated 1,200 gallons of diesel spilled onto the tracks and surrounding soil after railroad equipment punctured the train’s fuel tank, the agency said, adding that the train did not derail, and no waterways were affected.

The spill was near S. 6th Ave. and Highway 99, just southwest of Bohemia Park. Crews will begin excavating and removing diesel-contaminated soil likely Wednesday, DEQ said, noting that construction equipment may cause traffic delays in the area.

The train is owned and operated by Central Oregon & Pacific Railroad, which deployed contractors to clean up the spill. DEQ said it will oversee the cleanup.