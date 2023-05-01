Chavez-DeRemer urges EPA to reconsider rodenticide restrictions

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) – Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (OR-05) led 29 of her colleagues Monday in urging U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan to listen to experts and follow the science before restricting 11 widely used rodenticides.

In their letter, the lawmakers warn that the proposed regulations could make it more difficult for users to protect food supplies, public health, and homes and businesses.

“We urge the EPA to work with rodenticide registrants and product users to ensure that any new mitigation measures are practical, science-based and allow the continued access to these vital pest control tools. As written, the proposed mitigation measures will result in crop damage and livestock loss, jeopardize the safety of the food supply, weaken public health protections and make it more difficult for people to protect their homes and property from rodents,” the lawmakers wrote.

The EPA’s proposed regulations would classify many rodenticides as restricted-use pesticides, meaning users would have to be licensed, state-certified applicators to use the products. Additionally, the regulations would prohibit the application method currently used to protect many crops.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), rodents are responsible for millions of dollars in damages to field crops, stored grain, and farm equipment annually. They can also spread over 60 diseases to humans, companion animals, and livestock.

In their letter, Chavez-DeRemer and her colleagues warn that limiting rodenticide use would make our food supply chain more vulnerable and drive up food prices. Additionally, the lawmakers express concern that all food handling establishments – schools, health care facilities, and businesses – would face increased costs to comply with food safety regulations that require rodent control.

Read the full letter here.