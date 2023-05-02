Recreational crabbing closed along southern Oregon coast due to elevated levels of marine biotoxin

The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife have announced the closure of all recreational crabbing on the southern Oregon coast from Takenitch Creek (8 miles north of Winchester Bay) to Cape Blanco due to elevated levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid.

This includes Dungeness crab and red rock crab harvested from the ocean, in bays and estuaries, and on beaches, docks, piers and jetties.

Recreational crab harvesting is open from the Washington border south to Takenitch Creek (8 miles north of Winchester Bay), and open from Cape Blanco south to the California border. This includes the ocean, bays and estuaries, and on beaches, docks, piers and jetties.

It is always recommended that crab be eviscerated and the guts removed prior to cooking, which includes the removal and discard of the viscera, internal organs and gills. Toxins cannot be removed by cooking, freezing or any other treatment. ODA will continue to test for biotoxins in the coming weeks.

Because of Oregon’s precautionary management of biotoxins, the crab and shellfish products currently being sold in retail markets and restaurants are safe for consumers.

For more information call Oregon Department of Agriculture's shellfish biotoxin safety hotline at (800) 448-2474, the Food Safety Division at (503) 986-4720, or visit the ODA recreational shellfish biotoxin closures webpage.