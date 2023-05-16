Chavez-DeRemer questions US education secretary on proficiency requirements, expanding Pell grants

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (OR-05), a member of the Education and the Workforce Committee, questioned U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona Tuesday on the importance of high school proficiency testing requirements for math, reading and writing.

Specifically, she highlighted Oregon’s 2021 law, which suspended a requirement for high schools to demonstrate that students were graduating with the ability to perform well in these critical subjects.

Chavez-DeRemer asked, “If they can’t read at a high school level, how are they supposed to understand their rights as workers or compare job offers? If they can’t write at a high school level, how can we expect them to negotiate pay or apply for new jobs? So Mr. Secretary, what happens when kids graduate high school without being able to read or write at a level needed for navigating professional life?”

“You’re absolutely right," Cardona replied. "If basic literacy is not met, if math functioning is not met, we could talk about pathways all we want, but our students are not going to be able to take those careers and go on to college. So basic literacy and numeracy is critical for students to be successful.”

Chavez-DeRemer pressed Cardona further, asking him if lowering standards is harming students. While he declined to speak specifically about Oregon’s law, he explained the department’s plan to “raise the bar,” which includes “rigor in academics, high standards – ensuring that students have good, well-rounded comprehensive educations so they can choose to go on to two-year school, four-year school, or join the workforce.”

Additionally, Chavez-DeRemer asked Cardona about barriers facing students who want to pursue technical careers. Currently, short-term programs are not covered by Federal Pell Grants.

When questioned directly about supporting efforts to expand grant eligibility for these programs, Cardona said that he is “open to it” and is “absolutely” committed to working with the Education and the Workforce Committee to address this topic.

“I’m interested in looking at ways to expand it to short-term Pell with increased accountability to make sure that the students are getting a benefit from it,” Cardona said.

