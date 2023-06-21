Bill to allow self-service gas statewide clears Oregon Senate, heads to governor’s desk

At least half the pumps must still offer attended service

SALEM, Ore. (UPI) -- The Oregon Senate on Wednesday passed House Bill 2426 with overwhelming bipartisan support. The legislation that now goes to Gov. Tina Kotek's desk gives Oregon drivers the choice to pump their own gas or receive service from a gas station attendant.

Under the new law, at least 50% of the pumps must still offer attended service for elderly, disabled, or preference-driven customers.

“This bill strikes a balance between consumer preferences, business needs, and employment considerations,” said Chief Sponsor of the bill Senator Janeen Sollman (D - Hillsboro), in a news release. “It provides Oregonians choice at the pump, while still protecting access for the elderly and disabled community members.”

In 2015, legislators allowed self-serve gas during nighttime hours in rural and coastal counties to help fuel retailers and drivers. In 2017, they extended this allowance to all hours in rural counties. Additionally, in 2020, 2021, and 2022, Oregon's fire marshal temporarily lifted the self-service ban statewide during emergencies like wildfires and heat waves.

HB 2426 aims to simplify the existing patchwork rules regarding self-service gas for all Oregonians, while protecting jobs and maintaining attendant services for Oregonians who want them, Sollman said.

"HB 2426 is one of the hundreds of bills that Senate Democrats rescued by negotiating an end to the Senate Republican walkout," Sollman's news release said, "Thanks to Senate Democrats showing up, doing their jobs, and delivering results for the people of Oregon, HB 2426 now moves to the Governor’s desk for consideration."