OLCC recalls cannabis flower from three producers that tested positive for mold, heavy metals

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission said Monday it is issuing product recalls for several batches of cannabis flower that tested positive for aspergillus (mold) and heavy metals (cadmium and mercury).

The issue was first identified by the OLCC during a routine audit of inventory in the state’s Cannabis Tracking System (CTS) on June 21. The various batches of cannabis flower and pre-rolls were sold by about 75 different Oregon recreational marijuana retailers to consumers from January to June 22.

The OLCC is utilizing the state’s CTS (Metrc) to identify affected inventory and has instructed retailers and other licensees to halt further distribution and sale. The products pose a risk to public health and safety should not be sold or consumed.

The recall includes the strains and harvests identified below

Produced by Greenworks Farms (license 020-100056600F3)*

Cin X Harvested January 2023; Tested February 2023 Mercury Golden Glue Harvested January 2023; Tested February 2023 Mercury

* no pre-approved label photos available - retailers used generic labels

Produced by Nectar Markets, LLC (license 020-10162841067)

AVO - Blueberry Muffin Harvested October 2022; Tested April 2023 Cadmium; Aspergillus AVO - Deadhead OG Harvested November 2022; Tested April 2023 Aspergillus AVO - Frosted Hog Harvested November 2022; Tested April 2023 Aspergillus AVO - Orange Crush Harvested October 2022; Tested April 2023 Aspergillus AVO - Papaya Punch Harvested November 2022; Tested May 2023 Aspergillus AVO - Purple Punch Harvested October 2022; Tested April 2023 Aspergillus AVO - Sour Secret Harvested October 2022; Tested April 2023 Aspergillus

This is an example of one of the affected Nectar products:

Produced by Rebel Spirit (license 020-100677656B7)

Mafia Funeral Harvested October 2022; Tested January 2023 Aspergillus

These batches of cannabis flower were harvested before March 1, 2023. In this instance, the licensees complied with existing testing requirements. Under Oregon Health Authority (OHA) rules, cannabis products produced after March 1, 2023 are required to be tested for microbiological contaminants and heavy metals.

While these licensees were in compliance with state testing requirements, OLCC issued the recall based on the quality control testing done by the producers which indicated the presence of microbiological contaminants and/or heavy metals at levels that pose a risk to public health and safety. A recall was necessary to prevent further sale of contaminated products and to provide notice to consumers.

Over the past year, the OLCC has worked with the OHA to implement rules that require the testing for harmful heavy metals (Mercury, Arsenic, Cadmium, and Lead) and microbiological contaminants (Aspergillus, E. Coli, and Salmonella).

Aspergillus can create harmful mycotoxins, trigger allergic reactions, or in some cases cause aspergillosis. Recent research has found that fungal infections – nearly half of which were attributable to aspergillosis – are 3.5 times more likely in cannabis users. See OHA’s bulletin on aspergillus testing for more information about why such testing is now required in Oregon.

Consumers should also be aware that heavy metals are carcinogenic and considered to cause a variety of diseases. Cannabis is efficient at absorbing and storing heavy metals and other pollutants found in soil and water, which increases the risk that cannabis users could ingest or inhale heavy metals. These metals can damage the kidneys and nervous system and increase the risk of some cancers.

Consumers who purchased the recalled products are encouraged to destroy them. The OLCC has not received any health-related complaints from the use of the recalled products. OLCC staff has worked directly with retailers to halt the sale of the contaminated products, and will continue to look into the matter.

Consumers with health-related concerns about a recalled product should contact the Oregon Poison Center at 800-222-1222, or their medical provider. Consumers who consumed this product may experience respiratory irritation. If consumers have other product related complaints related to this recall, they should notify the OLCC at olcc.recalls@oregon.gov and include any information they have, including the consumer’s name and phone number, or alternative means of contact.

Resources:

OHA Bulletin: New Cannabis Testing Rules Effective March 31, 2022 – includes details on how marijuana licensees should handle R&D test results

OHA Bulletin: Cannabis Testing – Microbiological Contaminant Testing – includes explanation why this type of testing is required and remediation options for product that fails

Questions about OHA testing rules? Contact: OMMP.Labs@odhsoha.oregon.gov

Questions about OLCC rules? Contact: olcc.labs@oregon.gov