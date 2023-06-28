Chavez-DeRemer lists several wildfire-related proposals she supports in Congress

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) – Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (OR-05) said Wednesday she has helped lead a number of wildfire-related proposals during her first six months in office – most recently cosponsoring the Wildfire Tech DEMO Act, which is a bipartisan bill that seeks to expand access to wildfire technologies.

Additionally, she said she has supported several other bills that would help Oregonians combat and recover from previous wildfires and ensure firefighters have the resources and support they need to stay safe and healthy.

“In the 5th District and across the state of Oregon, wildfires have claimed lives and destroyed too many homes, businesses, and communities in recent years. Since taking office, I’ve made it a top priority to support bipartisan legislation that would help Oregonians rebuild and recover as well as support firefighters who put their lives on the line to keep us safe," Chavez-DeRemer said.

"We must ensure they have the resources needed to get these wildfires under control and prevent them from getting out of hand in the first place. As a member of the Forestry Subcommittee, I’ll continue working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to address the wildfire crisis that has had a devastating impact on Oregon and much of the Pacific Northwest,” she added.

Below is a summary of the wildfire proposals backed by Chavez-DeRemer:

Expanding Resources

H.R. 4235, the Wildfire Tech DEMO Act: This bipartisan proposal would pave the way for testing new innovative technologies, such as artificial intelligence, that could better anticipate and help control wildfires.

H.R. 3389, the Emergency Wildfire Fighting Technology Act: This bipartisan proposal would increase firefighters’ access to the latest aerial firefighting technology, including by evaluating and updating deployment protocols for Containerized Aerial Fire Fighting Systems (CAFFS).

Helping Oregonians Recover

H.R. 3396, the Fire Department Repayment Act: This bipartisan proposal would help fix the fire department repayment system and ensure local departments receive the funds they need in a timely manner to keep our communities safe.

H.R. 655, the Disaster Reforestation Act: This bipartisan proposal would help loggers who face casualty losses of uncut timber due to fires, storms, invasive species, or drought.

H.R. 4308: This bipartisan proposal would require the Federal Crop Insurance Corporation to carry out research and development regarding a policy to insure wine grapes against losses due to smoke exposure.

Supporting Those Who Keep Us Safe