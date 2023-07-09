Chiloquin man killed in head-on crash with tanker truck on Highway 97 north of Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Chiloquin man was killed in a head-on collision with a tanker truck early Saturday morning on Highway 97 north of Klamath Falls, Oregon State Police said Sunday.

Troopers responded around 1:10 a.m. Saturday to the reported two-vehicle crash near milepost 264.

OSP said a preliminary investigation found that Ivan Allen Hood, 26, of Chiloquin, was driving a Chevy Tahoe heading north on the highway when for unknown reasons he crossed into the southbound lane and struck a Freightliner tanker driven by a 38-year-old Winter Haven, Florida man head-on.

Hood died at the scene, OSP said. The truck driver and passenger, from California, were injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The crash and investigation affected the highway for about two hours.

OSP was assisted by the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, Klamath County Fire District 1 and ODOT.