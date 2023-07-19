Willamette National Forest seeks public comments on proposed fee hikes

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Willamette National Forest said Wednesday it is proposing fee increases at several campgrounds, group campgrounds, cabins and lookouts. Public comments are being sought through mid-September.

“These fee increases will help us maintain the sites to the level and quality people have come to expect. Many of the proposed fee increases will be phased in over time, rather than all at once. We are also excited to bring on two new cabins into the popular program,” said Dave Warnack, Forest Supervisor for the Willamette National Forest.

The proposed fees by site are listed in the tables below.

Cabins/Lookouts Existing fee Proposed Timber Butte Cabin $80 per night $90 per night Warner Mountain Lookout $85 per night $90 per night Indian Ridge Lookout $75 per night $90 per night Box Canyon $70 per night $75 per night Gold Butte Lookout $80 per night $90 per night Marion Forks Guard Station (new) $0 per night $85 per night Gold Lake Cabin (new) $0 per night $85 per night

Existing fee Proposed Campgrounds Year 1-2 Year 3 Alder Springs $10 per night $14 per night $16 per night Blair Lake Campground $14 per night $16 per night $20 per night Daly Lake $5 per day$0 extra vehicle fee $14 per night$6 extra vehicle fee $16 per night$6 extra vehicle fee Elk Lake - Single site $12 per night $14 per night $16 per night Double site $22 per night $26 per night $30 per night Harralson Horse Camp $5 per day$0 extra vehicle fee $14 per night$6 extra vehicle fee $16 per night$6 extra vehicle fee Horse Creek Group Camp $75 per night $100 per night $125 per night Indigo Springs Campground $12 per night $14 per night $16 per night Kiahanie Campground $14 per night $16 per night $20 per night Piety Island - Single site $12 per night $14 per night $16 per night Double site $22 per night $26 per night $30 per night Roaring River Group Camp $50 per night $60 per night no change Sacandaga $14 per night $16 per night $20 per night Scott Lake Campground $5 per day$0 extra vehicle fee $14 per night$6 extra vehicle fee $16 per night$6 extra vehicle fee Shady Cove - Single site $12 per night $14 per night $16 per night Double site $22 per night $26 per night $30 per night Skookum Campground $5 per day$0 extra vehicle fee $14 per night$6 extra vehicle fee $16 per night$6 extra vehicle fee Timpanogas Campground $14 per night $16 per night $20 per night Trail Bridge $16 per night $18 per night $20 per night

In 2004, Congress passed the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act (REA) which allows the Forest Service to retain 80% of the revenue from these proposed recreation fees to operate, maintain and improve facilities. Raising the revenue collected through recreation fees would help keep up with rising maintenance, utility and staffing costs. The fees help provide and ensure quality recreation opportunities and creates a more financially sustainable developed recreation program.

All fee changes are reviewed by a citizen’s advisory committee, which will make recommendations to the Pacific Northwest Regional Forester about whether to approve the proposed changes. Committee members represent a broad array of recreation interest groups to help ensure that the Forest Service is proposing reasonable and publicly acceptable new fees and fee changes.

The public is invited to comment on the proposed fee changes to the developed recreation program. The comment period is set to end by close of business on September 15, 2023. To ensure that your comments are considered, please send your comments no later than the above date to WillametteRecFeeComments@usda.gov or Willamette National Forest, Attention: Matt Peterson, 3106 Pierce Parkway, Suite D, Springfield, OR 97477. Comments can also be provided online at (https://bit.ly/R6RecFeeProposals).

For more information on the proposed project, visit our website at www.fs.usda.gov/willamette.