Oregon Dept. of Forestry reports uptick in human-caused wildfires, urges vigilance, prevention steps

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) —The Oregon Department of Forestry is reminding Oregonians to stay vigilant this fire season. Over the last several weeks, the agency says it has seen an uptick in human-caused wildfires.

"ODF hopes that with understanding and cooperation, human-caused fires do not continue progressing," the department said in a news release Thursday. "With dry fuels, higher temperatures and low humidity, now is the time for Oregonians to actively practice wildfire prevention."

“We all need to do our part to prevent wildfires from starting throughout the year, but right now everyone needs to be extremely careful,” says ODF Fire Protection Chief, Mike Shaw. “With the current conditions, just one spark, cigarette, or open flame could result in Oregon’s next wildfire. Preventing fires from starting helps protect our firefighters and communities from the health, safety, and economic impacts of wildfires and smoke.”

What does actively practicing wildfire prevention mean? It means:

Check your local fire regulations. Public use and industry restrictions are put in place to help prevent wildfires. By following these regulations, you can help reduce the risk of a human-caused wildfires.

Recreate responsibly. If allowed, only build campfires in approved campgrounds and make sure your campfire is OUT COLD before leaving. If campfires are banned, consider using a camp stove.

Check your vehicle. Servicing your car regularly helps reduce the risk of a faulty part throwing sparks into dry grass while you’re driving. Also, make sure to not park or idle over dry grass if you pullover. The heat from your undercarriage or exhaust could ignite the grass below.

Keep a fire extinguisher on hand. We recommend keeping one in your car just in case you need it while travelling.

Don’t burn debris. Debris burning is prohibited across Oregon during fire season.

Public and industry fire restrictions are placed for a reason.

Fires in the outdoors start for several reasons (vehicles, campfires, smoking, cutting, grinding and welding metal, power saw use, fireworks, electric fences, mowing dry grass, etc). Years of research has found that these activities are prone to start fires when vegetation dries out, humidity drops, and temperatures rise.

Based on these studies, fire professionals impose fire restrictions to alert the public and forest workers of these dangers. Check with your local wildland fire protection agency or rural fire district for restrictions specific to your area.

Currently, the state remains between moderate and extreme fire danger, depending on where you are. Remember, human-caused wildfires can be prevented. It only takes a minute to curb your actions before disaster strikes.

Visit Oregon.gov/odf to find local fire restrictions and keeporegongreen.org for more wildfire prevention tips.