Westbound I-84 to close at Biggs Junction Monday AM to recover two semis that crashed into Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Interstate 84 westbound at Biggs Junction, milepost 103, will close Monday morning at 7:00 a.m. for recovery of two semi-trucks that crashed and went into the Columbia River over the weekend, the Oregon Department of Transportation said.

Westbound lanes will be closed from Biggs Junction to Celilo for at least a few hours while special equipment including a large crane removes the trucks from the river.

The Sherman County Sheriff's Office said the two unrelated crashes occurred in the same spot hours apart, and Oregon State Police are investigating. No injuries were reported.

Westbound traffic can use the Old Highway 30/OR 206 that runs parallel to I-84 as a detour route and get back onto I-84 at Celilo. Traffic can also use U.S. 97 to cross the river at Biggs Junction and travel west on State Route 14 in Washington, returning to I-84 via the U.S. 197 bridge at The Dalles.

The length of the closure will depend on the complexity of the recovery. Until the recovery starts, ODOT said, "we won't know if any of the semis are stuck on rocks or other debris in the river. We know this is an important route and will work as efficiently as possible to re-open the interstate."

Tripcheck.com will be up to date with closure information.