Portland man, 80, wins $3.3 million Megabucks jackpot

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Carl Meinig, 80, of Portland, is the latest winner of Oregon's Game Megabucks, claiming a ticket for the $3.3 million jackpot. The winning ticket was sold on August 1 for the drawing the following day.

Meinig purchased the ticket at Plaid Pantry on 11010 SE Foster Road in Portland. The store earned a $33,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Plaid Pantry employees were presented with a check from Oregon Lottery to celebrate the win on Friday.

“Plaid Pantry is thrilled to learn one of our most popular stores in SE Portland sold the recent $3.3 million Megabucks ticket,” said Plaid Pantry CEO Jonathan Polonsky. “Profits from the sale of lottery tickets are reinvested back into our locally owned business for growth and to better support our associates. It’s one of the ways we stay true to our vision of being ‘Employee Built, Customer Inspired.’ Congratulations to the winner from our team of more than 700 Plaid associates!”

Oregon’s Game Megabucks has some of the most favorable big prize jackpot game odds in the world. The jackpot resets to $1 million after someone wins.

The Oregon Lottery recommends that you sign the back of your ticket to ensure you can claim any prize. In the event of winning a jackpot, players should consult with a trusted financial planner or similar professional to develop a plan for their winnings. Players have a year to claim their prize.

Since the Oregon Lottery began selling tickets on April 25, 1985, it has earned more than $15.5 billion for economic development, public schools, outdoor school, state parks, veteran services, and watershed enhancements. For more information on the Oregon Lottery visit www.oregonlottery.org.