Chavez-DeRemer introduces bill to permanently kill ODOT’s road-tolling plans

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) – Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (OR-05) has introduced the No Tolls on Oregon Roads Act, which would rescind federal tolling authority granted to states, specifically on Interstate 5 and Interstate 205 in Oregon.

As a result, the legislation would prevent the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) from proceeding with any tolling projects along these two roadways – effectively blocking tolling from being implemented along these interstate highways in Oregon.

“Oregonians are understandably fed up with the state’s attempt to hastily implement tolling, and I want to give drivers peace of mind by making the current ‘pause’ permanent. By blocking tolling along I-5 and I-205, my No Tolls on Oregon Roads Act would protect our communities from traffic congestion, save families from paying a regressive tax, and support businesses by keeping transportation costs lower. As a member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee’s Highways and Transit Subcommittee, I’ll continue working closely with my colleagues to put a stop to this unfair interstate tax,” Chavez-DeRemer said.

The No Tolls on Oregon Roads Act prohibits the use of federal funds for tolling on I-5 and I-205 and prohibits the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) from approving I-5 and I-205 tolling projects.

Full text of the bill is available HERE.

Recently, Chavez-DeRemer also introduced the Tolling Transparency Act, which would require the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) to conduct an Economic Impact Study for any major tolling project and prevent the implementation of tolling until the study is complete. She also wrote to Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) Administrator Shailen Bhatt raising concerns that Oregon’s tolling proposal was out of compliance with federal law. Following the letter, Chavez-DeRemer and Bhatt held a call to discuss the impact the proposal could have on Oregon communities.