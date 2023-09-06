Crater Lake National Park lifts fire restrictions but notes campfires prohibited, except in designated areas

CRATER LAKE, Ore. (KTVZ) – The fire danger level within Crater Lake National Park has dropped from extreme to high, due to recent moisture and predicted cooler temperatures. Effective Thursday at 12:01 am, Crater Lake National Park will rescind the fire ban implemented on July 28.

To ensure public safety and to provide the highest degree of protection to park resources, the following regulatory provisions apply to fires within Crater Lake National Park.

Campfires

The lighting or maintaining of fires is generally prohibited, except as provided for in the following designated areas or receptacles, and under the conditions noted:

• Mazama Campground in grills or grates provided in designated campsites

• Within National Park Service or concession residential areas, by residents and their guests, within grills and/or fire grates that fully contain the fire.

• Fires must be fully contained within established fire grills, grates or rings. No bonfires (large fires that spill outside of the fire receptacle, use stacks of flammable material such as cardboard boxes or wood pallets or have excessive flame heights that could easily become uncontrolled) are allowed.

• Fires will be constantly monitored while burning and will be completely extinguished after use.

Fireworks

Fireworks are prohibited in the park at all times.

Thank you for doing your part to prevent wildfires. Please visit https://www.doi.gov/blog/10-tips-prevent-wildfires for additional wildfire prevention tips.