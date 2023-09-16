Oregon Hunters Assn. offers $1,000 rewards in three recent, unrelated poaching cases around the state

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Hunters Association is offering $1,000 rewards for information related to each of three recent poaching cases, including a bull elk in Columbia County, a Mule deer doe in Baker County and a Black-tailed buck in Hood River County.

OSP Fish and Wildlife Troopers do not believe the cases are related, the association said in Friday's announcement.

In Columbia County, Troopers responding to a call to the TIP line located a Roosevelt bull elk that was shot on Sept. 13. The carcass was located on Hwy 47 near Taylor Lane and Battle Creek. Officials believe the incident occurred between 12:00 AM and 4:00 AM. Witnesses reported seeing a small, dark-colored, loud passenger vehicle fleeing the area, headed northbound on Highway 47.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact OSP Senior Trooper Morgan through the Turn in Poachers (TIP) hotline at 1-800-452-7888, or OSP (*677), or his cell phone at 503-396-2408. Please reference case number SP23-293064.

In Baker County, Troopers responding to a call to the Turn In Poachers (TIP) Line discovered a Mule deer doe on August 29, on Hwy 245 at the Stices Gulch Rd. junction. Troopers believe the doe was shot where they found her, on the Sumpter Wildlife Management Unit about ten miles south of Baker City. The doe was left to waste. Anyone with information regarding this case should contact OSP Sgt. Cyr through the TIP line.

In Hood River County, Troopers located a Black-tailed buck deer south of Hood River on Aug. 25. They believe the buck was shot with a high-powered pellet gun sometime between 6:00 PM Thurs. Aug. 24 and 6:30 AM Fri. August 25. Troopers discovered the carcass in the Hood River unit, on Billings Rd, near Dee Hwy. The person or persons responsible did not take any meat, leaving the animal to waste. Anyone with information regarding this case should reference case number SP23-274719.

OHA recently raised standing rewards in deer and elk poaching cases from $500 to $1,000 for information that leads to a citation or arrest, or four hunter preference points from ODFW. Reporting parties may remain anonymous.

OSP Fish & Wildlife Division urges anyone with information about any poaching or suspected poaching to call the Oregon State Police Tip-line at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677), or email at TIP@osp.oregon.gov.

The Protect Oregon’s Wildlife - Turn In Poachers Campaign educates the public on how to recognize and report poaching. This campaign is a collaboration among state agencies, sportsmen and other conservationists, landowners, and recreationists to engage the public in combatting Oregon’s poaching problem. Our goals are to: Incentivize reporting on wildlife crimes through the TIP Line; Strengthen enforcement by increasing the number of OSP Fish and Wildlife Troopers; and Support prosecution in becoming an effective deterrent. The campaign helps to protect and enhance Oregon’s fish and wildlife and their habitat for the enjoyment of present and future generations. Contact campaign coordinator Yvonne Shaw for more information. Yvonne.L.Shaw@odfw.oregon.gov.