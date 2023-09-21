OLCC chair steps down after nearly a decade on commission; Central Oregonian to take on role

PORTLAND, Ore. – Marvin Révoal, chair of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission concluded a nearly 10-year career as Commissioner with a recognition Thursday in-session of his service. Révoal was appointed to the OLCC in 2013, and then appointed as Chair earlier this year.

In other business, during its regularly scheduled meeting, the commission appointed a new operator for the downtown Lake Oswego liquor store, learned about layout changes for a proposed new distilled spirits warehouse, and began a process to review a request to adjust compensation provided to liquor store operators when they sell their business.

Révoal reflected on the most recent highlights of his tenure, while acknowledging the changes coming. Révoal plans to leave the Commission on October 1. Révoal’s time on the Board had extended beyond the usual two-term length of service. Commissioner Dennis Doherty of Central Oregon will become the new Chair in October.

“We are well on course to have a new warehouse because we’re learning a lot from our stakeholders nationally and internationally and it’s going to help us move forward and maintain a control state [model],” said Révoal. ”We are different than any other commission out there. We make almost as much money as everybody out there for the state, which goes to the cities, counties, treatment programs.”

Two new commissioners are expected to join the commission in October, bringing the Board of Commissioners back to full representation of seven members. An additional two members are expected to join the Commission in early 2024; that expansion is a result of a new state law that expands the OLCC’s Board of Commissioners due to Oregon’s new congressional district following the 2020 census.

The OLCC’s Distilled Spirits Program Director, Steve Robbins, updated the Commission on modified plans for the agency’s new warehouse. The orientation, design and physical footprint of the Canby location have been adjusted to maximize efficiency, control costs and allow for future expansion. Robbins shared that a contractor is also engaged to lead the agency in a change management process to help staff synchronize this project with related IT projects the agency is undertaking simultaneously.

Commissioners also initiated rulemaking to consider updating the OLCC liquor store agent buy-out program. The request asks the agency to consider the income streams that come from additional items store agents sell at their businesses, including non-liquor items ranging from beer to drinkware to grocery items, when determining a liquor store’s valuation. The current financial assessment takes place when an agent terminates their contract with OLCC and the agency completes a buy-out of the existing business.

In other action, the Commission approved a new liquor store agent for a store in Lake Oswego. The agent selected by the Board last month for the downtown Lake Oswego store withdrew, necessitating the appointment of a new agent. Today the Board appointed Vance Burghard Incorporated/Angela Smeulders as the permanent retail agent to operate the State Street liquor store.

The Commissioners accepted the findings of a State of Oregon Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) and affirmed the sanction proposed in the order for Jefferson Spirits. The license will serve a 44-day suspension OR a 32-day suspension and payment of a $1,980 fine.

The Commission also ratified five stipulated settlement agreements for alcohol and marijuana licensees and license applicants. Detailed information on the specific cases below can be found on the OLCC website:

Alcohol Stipulated Settlement Agreements

BIGFOOT TAVERN (F-COM) in Crescent, will pay a $2,970 fine OR serve a 18-day suspension, for two violations.

MCKENZIE STATION ESPRESSO (F-COM) in McKenzie Bridge, will pay a $7,920 fine OR serve a 48-day suspension, for three violations.

PARK ST CAFÉ (L) in Eugene, will pay a $7,200 fine OR serve a 39-day suspension, for three violations.

RODDER’S GRUB & PUB (F-COM) in Oregon City, will pay a $1,815 fine OR serve a 11-day suspension, for one violation.

Stipulated Settlement Agreements for Liquor License Applicants

SHIMMERS (F-COM) in Portland will be issued a Full On-Premises Sales license with restrictions.

Marijuana Stipulated Settlement Agreements

NAKED EXTRACTS will receive the sanction of license cancelation for five violations.