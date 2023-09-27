Oregon to receive $157 million from federal ARPA fund to expand broadband infrastructure

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced Wednesday that Oregon will be awarded $156.7 million to expand broadband infrastructure across the state through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Capital Projects Fund.

The funding will go to the Oregon Broadband Office, housed within Business Oregon, to secure high-speed internet access to an estimated 17,000+ new locations in the state.

“This unprecedented funding will strengthen Oregon’s broadband infrastructure and expand access to quality internet service,” Governor Tina Kotek said. “This award, which is part of President Biden’s Investing in America effort, will help rural and low-income communities across Oregon develop high-quality modern broadband infrastructure and expand access to telehealth, job opportunities, education, and so much more.”

“This award is the latest in federal support towards broadband access and will enable Oregon to continue our work to close the digital divide and provide digital equity for all Oregonians,” said Sophorn Cheang, Business Oregon Director. “We look forward to collaborating with our local and regional partners across the state as we put these funds to work for Oregon.”

