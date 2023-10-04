Skip to Content
Chinook retention to remain open on Columbia upstream of Bonneville Dam through end of year

CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KTVZ) — Fishery managers from Oregon and Washington decided that Chinook retention can remain open upstream of Bonneville Dam after Oct. 15, the previously scheduled closure date, during a joint state hearing Wednesday. 

Effective Monday Oct. 16 through Dec. 31, retention of Chinook is allowed in the mainstem Columbia River from Bonneville Dam upstream to the Oregon-Washington state line (upstream of McNary Dam).  

With the changes Wednesday, seasons and regulations upstream of Bonneville Dam are as follows: 

Area: Bonneville Dam upstream to The Dalles Dam 
Season: Through Oct. 31 
Species: Chinook and coho 
Daily adult bag limit: Two salmon, only one may be a Chinook. Wild coho may not be retained downstream of the Hood River Bridge. 

Area: Bonneville Dam upstream to The Dalles Dam 
Season: Nov. 1-Dec. 31 
Species: Chinook, hatchery steelhead, and coho 
Daily adult bag limit: Two salmonids, only one may be a Chinook. Wild coho may not be retained downstream of the Hood River Bridge.  

Area: The Dalles Dam to Oregon-Washington state line  
Season:  Through Dec. 31  
Species: Chinook and coho 
Daily adult bag limit: Two salmon, only one may be a Chinook 

All other permanent regulations remain in effect.  

Remember to always visit the Recreation Report / Fishing Report for the Columbia Zone and click Regulation Updates to see the latest fishing regulations, https://myodfw.com/recreation-report/fishing-report/columbia-zone#Regulation-Updates%E2%80%A

