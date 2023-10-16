Oregon approved to issue another $43 million in Pandemic EBT food aid to 99,000 young children

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Department of Human Services will be issuing additional food benefits for young children whose families received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits between Sept. 1 2022 and May 11, 2023.

These additional food benefits will provide approximately $43 million in additional food assistance for 99,000 young children in Oregon.

“We are grateful to have been able to provide more than a $1 billion in addition food benefits to children and students in Oregon since 2020,” said Claire Seguin, director of the ODHS Self-Sufficiency Programs. “As communities continue to be affected by COVID-19 and the rising cost of food, we know that many families are experiencing hardship and are struggling to get enough healthy food for themselves and their children.

"We encourage anyone who is struggling to meet their basic needs to contact our partners at 211, the Oregon Food Bank and their local Community Action Agency for support during this difficult time.”

Eligibility for P-EBT food benefits

Families must have received SNAP benefits at any time between Sept. 1, 2022 and May 11, 2023.

Children in the family who were age 5 and under at any time during this period are eligible to receive additional food benefits.

Families will receive the additional food benefits for every month during this period that: One or more children in their household were ages 5 and younger The family was receiving SNAP benefits.



Families will receive an extra $67 food benefit per child for every month between September 2022 and April 2023, and $30 for May 2023. Families can receive up to $566 in additional food benefits for each child who is eligible.

How children will receive P-EBT food benefits

Families who are currently receiving SNAP benefits will receive the P-EBT food benefits onto their EBT card on Oct. 17.

Families who are no longer receiving SNAP benefits will receive a P-EBT card in the mail with the food benefits on it. These cards will be arriving in the mail within the coming weeks.

What is the P-EBT program?

Since 2020, Oregon has issued approximately $1 billion in P-EBT food benefits to help children in Oregon get enough quality and nutritious food.

These additional food benefits are part of the P-EBT program, a temporary COVID-19 response program meant to provide additional food support for children whose access to adequate and quality food received through school programs may have been impacted by COVID-19.

Visit pebt.oregon.gov for more information about the P-EBT program.

Families with specific questions about their child’s eligibility or P-EBT card can contact the P-EBT Call Center at (844) ORE-PEBT or (844) 673-7328. The P-EBT Call Center is available Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Pacific in seven language options (English, Spanish, Russian, Vietnamese, Somalian, Mandarin and Cantonese). Callers may also request a translator for additional languages.

P-EBT does not replace any child nutrition program already offered and families are encouraged to continue to participate in meal programs in their schools and communities.

P-EBT food benefits are issued in addition to regular SNAP benefits. P-EBT benefits are not considered in a public charge test.

Resources to help meet basic needs

Find food resources in your community: needfood.oregon.gov

Find a food pantry: foodfinder.oregonfoodbank.org

Learn about government programs and community resources for older adults and people with disabilities: Aging and Disability Resource Connection of Oregon at 1-855-673-2372 or www.adrcoforegon.org.

Dial 2-1-1, or text your zip code to 898-211, www.211info.org

Find local resources and support by contacting your local Community Action Agency: www.caporegon.org/find-services/

About SNAP

Administered by ODHS, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1 million eligible, low-income families and individuals in Oregon, including many older adults and people with disabilities. Oregonians in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP, child care, cash assistance and Medicaid. Learn more at https://govstatus.egov.com/or-dhs-benefits. For local resources in your area, such as food or shelter, please call 2-1-1 or reach out to the state’s Aging and Disability Resource Connection (ADRC) at 1-855-ORE-ADRC or 1-855-673-2372.

About P-EBT

Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) is part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. P-EBT is money for children whose access to adequate and quality food may have been impacted by COVID-19.

P-EBT is a program in partnership with the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) and the Oregon Department of Education (ODE).