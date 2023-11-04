Oregon Psilocybin Services invites public to comment on proposed rules

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Psilocybin Services Section at Oregon Health Authority has released a set of proposed rules for public comment.

The 2023 proposed rules include technical fixes to rules adopted in 2022. This is in addition to rules related to the implementation of Senate Bill 303, new legislation that requires service centers to collect and report client data related to psilocybin services. Proposed rules also address OHA requirements for approval of facilitator training programs.

All members of the public are invited to comment on the proposed rules during the public comment period scheduled for Nov. 1-21.

During this period, people can provide comments by e-mailing publichealth.rules@odhsoha.state.or.us or by participating in one of the three virtual public hearings scheduled for:

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 6-7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 10-11:30 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 17, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Simultaneous Spanish interpretation, American Sign Language interpretation, and CART captioning services will be provided. If you have any questions about accommodations or need any assistance to participate, please contact the OPS team at 971-341-1713, 711 TTY or OHA.Psilocybin@odhsoha.oregon.gov. Every effort will be made to respond to requests received in advance. Submitting requests as early as possible is greatly appreciated.

More information about the public comment period and how to attend the public hearings can be found here:

https://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/PREVENTIONWELLNESS/Pages/Psilocybin-Administrative-Rules.aspx

Background: The OPS section is required to adopt administrative rules to administer ORS chapter 475A, the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act. In December 2022, OPS adopted rules needed to begin regulating the production of psilocybin products and the provision of psilocybin services in Oregon. You can read current OPS administrative rules here: Oregon Administrative Rules 333-333.

The rulemaking process is informed by recommendations from the Oregon Psilocybin Advisory Board (OPAB), input from Rules Advisory Committees (RACs), and comments received during public comment periods. After the 2023 public comment period, OHA will revise proposed rules based on public input and adopt a final set by the end of the year. OPS expects to open administrative rules during the fall of each year.

For the latest updates on OPS, please subscribe to the distribution list at: oregon.gov/psilocybin