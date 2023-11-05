Two people struck, killed by MAX light rail train while trying to retrieve car part after I-84 crash, Portland police say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two people were killed in northeast Portland Saturday night when they apparently jumped over a barrier to retrieve a car part after a crash on Interstate 84 and were struck by a MAX light trail train, the Portland Police Bureau said Sunday.

Officers were dispatched around 9:40 p.m. to the reported MAX train collision along I-84 at Northeast 28th Avenue, police said. They arrived to find two people had died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined a car was damaged in a single-vehicle non-injury crash on the freeway, in which speed is a suspected factor.

After the crash, two people who were in the vehicle jumped over the barrier to retrieve a car part in the TriMet restricted area and both were hit by the train.

The crash closed westbound I-84 between 43rd avenue and I-84, and also disrupted three MAX lines, with shuttle buses filling in. Police were asking anyone with information about the incident to email crimetips@police.portlandoreg.gov attn: Traffic Investigation Unit, reference Case No. 23-288616.