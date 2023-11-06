ODFW’s new Private Forest Accord Grants Program will help landowners protect salmon, other aquatic species

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife's Private Forest Accord Grants Program is now accepting applications as the first-ever round of grant funding from the program becomes available for landowners to protect salmon and other aquatic species.

For more information on how to apply, visit www.PFAgrants.com.

"The PFA Grant Program is an important complement to the expanded protections that the Private Forest Accord established for Oregon's aquatic species and the accompanying habitat conservation plan for working forests under development by the Oregon Department of Forestry," said Chad Washington, Manager of U.S. Sustainability for the Timberland Group with Nuveen Natural Capital and Chair of the PFA Grants Mitigation Advisory Committee.

"Native trout and salmon recovery efforts are important to all Oregonians, and we're proud to help support projects that benefit these species not only on private forestlands but across the state," added Washington.

The Private Forest Accord Grant Program was established in the 2022 Legislature (Senate Bills 1501 and 1502; House Bill 4055) as an outcome of a collaborative agreement between timber and conservation groups to recommend the most comprehensive changes to the Forest Practices Act in fifty years.

"The PFA Grant Fund provides an unprecedented opportunity to invest in the recovery and sustainability of salmon, steelhead and other aquatic species that are critical to all Oregonians," said Chrysten Rivard, Oregon Director of Trout Unlimited (TU) and Vice-Chair of the PFA Grants Mitigation Advisory Committee. "These investments will create and sustain jobs in both restoration and the timber industry across Oregon, building a strong future for our state," added Rivard.

The Private Forest Accord made significant changes to forest practices that dramatically expanded environmental regulations for aquatic species while also providing economic certainty for rural communities and the timber industry. It is anticipated that these changes will also secure endorsement by federal wildlife agencies for a state-wide Habitat Conservation Plan (HCP). Such a plan would provide long-term conservation benefits to designated wildlife species while providing operational flexibility and regulatory assurance to forest landowners.

The changes include larger stream buffers during harvest, increased regulation of harvests on unstable slopes, and improvements to forest roads to enhance fish migration. The agreement also included the creation of a PFA Grant Program that provides funds for projects that help aquatic species and habitats covered by the HCP.

"ODFW is in charge of administering PFA funds, and our staff look forward to working with partners and forestland owners to get money out the door and create some real conservation action for Oregon's fish and wildlife," said Sarah Reif, ODFW Habitat Administrator.

"The PFA Grant Program will accept grant proposals each year as we work to distribute the $22 million already allocated to the fund, as well as future investments," added Reif.