Gov. Kotek declares drought emergency in Morrow County; 13th county this year

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Governor Tina Kotek has declared a drought in Morrow County through Executive Order 23-25 and directed state agencies to coordinate and prioritize assistance to the region.

Over 90% of Morrow County is currently in a D1 drought (moderate drought), while the rest of the county is either in D0 (abnormally dry) or D2 (severe drought) conditions.

Oregon State University Extension Service in Morrow County provided a letter of support for the drought declaration request, highlighting impacts to this year’s wheat crop. Wheat production in Morrow County was heavily impacted by both an unusually dry fall and low rainfall in the spring. Additionally, the average quality of crop-year precipitation in Morrow County ranges from 8 to 12 inches depending on location. The overall average for this previous crop-year was only 6.6 inches.

Drought is likely to have a significant economic impact on the farm, ranch, recreation, tourism and natural resources sectors, as well as an impact on drinking water, fish and wildlife, and important minimum flows for public instream uses and other natural resources dependent on adequate precipitation, stored water, and streamflow in these areas.

Extreme conditions are expected to affect local growers and livestock, shorten the growing season, and decrease water supplies.

The drought declaration by Governor Kotek unlocks a number of drought-related emergency tools for water users, including assistance to local water users. Drought declarations also allow the Water Resources Department to expedite review processes and reduce fee schedules.

The Oregon Drought Readiness Council, a standing body composed of natural resource, public health, and emergency response agencies, received requests from the Board of Commissioners in Morrow County requesting the Governor’s drought declarations.

The council received input from Oregon’s Water Supply Availability Committee on regional water supply conditions and Council members have conferred on this matter. The Council recommended that the Governor declare drought in Morrow County for the 2023 calendar year, pursuant to Oregon Revised Statutes (ORS) 536.740.

As state and local officials coordinate with federal partners, conditions will be closely monitored by the state’s natural resource and public safety agencies, including the Oregon Water Resources Department and the Oregon Department of Emergency Management.

Governor Kotek has now made drought declarations in 13 counties this calendar year.