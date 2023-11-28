Chavez-DeRemer backs resolutions demanding Hamas release all hostages, reaffirming Israel’s right to exist

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (OR-05) voted Tuesday in favor of House Resolution 793, which calls on Hamas to immediately release all hostages, and House Resolution 888, which reaffirms the state of Israel’s right to exist. Both resolutions passed the House with bipartisan support.

“I’m encouraged by the temporary ceasefire that’s been taking place over the past several days. However, Hamas terrorists committed an appalling war crime by taking innocent civilians hostage – including elderly Israelis and children as young as four years old. It’s reprehensible that Hamas continues using them as bargaining chips instead of releasing them immediately. I’ll continue to support Israel, its right to self-defense, and its right to exist,” Chavez-DeRemer said.

Earlier this month, Chavez-DeRemer also supported legislation to provide Israel with $14.3 in emergency military assistance, including for the Iron Dome and other defense systems. In the aftermath of Hamas’ terrorist attacks, Chavez-DeRemer quickly expressed her strong support for Israel and the nation’s right to defend itself. Recently, she also voted for bipartisan resolutions to sanction Hamas leaders and reaffirm the United States’ support for Israel.