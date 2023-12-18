Gov. Kotek orders public flags lowered in memory of Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Governor Tina Kotek on Monday ordered flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff from midnight until sunset on Tuesday, the day of interment, pursuant to a Presidential Proclamation, in memory of the life and service of Sandra Day O’Connor, retired Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.

“Justice Sandra Day O’Connor was the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States and leaves behind a legacy of pragmatism, progress, and a fierce loyalty to the rule of law and to democracy,” Governor Kotek said.