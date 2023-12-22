Oregon Dept. of Agriculture issues animal import permit to Santa Claus, 123 Elf Road, North Pole, and his 9 reindeer

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In preparation for the upcoming holiday, the Oregon Department of Agriculture said Friday it has issued an animal import permit to Santa Claus of 123 Elf Rd, North Pole, and his nine reindeer.

The permit, issued by state veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz, grants all nine reindeer entrance to Oregon and access to good children everywhere. The permit is valid through December 25, 2023.

“After thorough examinations, including hoof prints and antler selfies, I’m pleased to declare all nine of these reindeer fit to fly,” said Dr. Scholz. “We have confirmed that each reindeer’s jingle bells are in working order, and that Rudolph’s navigational illumination capabilities remain intact.”

All livestock entering the state, via traditional or aerial modes transportation, are required to obtain an animal import permit and Certificate of Veterinary Inspection as part of the state’s animal health regulations.

Oregonians expecting a visit from Mr. Claus are encouraged to hang their stockings with care. Mr. Claus’s whereabouts leading up to December 25 can be tracked using NORAD’s Santa Tracker.

ODA extends a warm welcome to Santa Claus and his team and wishes them safe travels this holiday season.

A copy of Mr. Claus's permit can be found below.