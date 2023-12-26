Oregon DMV’s fees are set to take a hike as 2024 begins

But agency says it's not enough to erase funding gap; long-term solutions needed

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Getting or renewing an Oregon driver’s license or ID card, renewing vehicle tags and taking a driver’s test (among other DMV services) will cost you more, starting Jan. 1.

The fee increases are a result of legislation passed this year (House Bill 2100) designed to help DMV recover costs and temporarily avoid service reductions. Plate transfer, replacement plate/sticker, VIN inspection, plate manufacturing, camper/travel trailer/motorhome registration, and dealer document fees are included in the bill.

Other fees, such as vehicle registration and the road usage charge, will see their fourth and final step increase Jan. 1 as part of Oregon’s historic House Bill 2017 transportation investment package.

Here are the DMV fees that will change Jan. 1:

Driver-Related Transactions

Original Issuance Current Fee New Fee Original Identification Card Issuance $44.50 $47 Original Class C License (non-commercial) $60 $64 Original Class C or Motorcycle Learner’s Permit $23 $30 Original Motorcycle Endorsement $87 $98 Original Commercial Driver License (CDL) $75 $160 Original Commercial Learner’s Permit (CLP) $23 $40

Renewals Current Fee New Fee Identification Card Renewal $40.50 $43 Class C License Renewal (non-commercial) $40 $54 Class C or Motorcycle Learner’s Permit Renewal $23 $26 Class C with Motorcycle Endorsement Renewal $68 $82 Commercial Driver's License Renewal (CDL) $61 $104 Commercial Driver’s License with Motorcycle (CDL) $89 $132

Replacements Current Fee New Fee Identification Card Replacement $39.50 $40 Class C License Replacement (non-commercial) $26 $30 Class C or Motorcycle Learner’s Permit Replacement $26 $30 Commercial Driver's License Replacement (CDL) $26 $30 Commercial Learner’s Permit Replacement (CLP) $26 $30

Test Fees Current Fee New Fee Class C Knowledge Test $5 $7 Class C Skills Test $9 $45 Motorcycle Knowledge Test $5 $7 Commercial Knowledge Test (CDL) $10 $10 Commercial Driver’s Skills Test (CDL) $70 $145

Other Fees Current Fee New Fee All Hardship/Probationary Permits $50 $75 All Reinstatements $75 $85

Vehicle-Related Transactions Current Fee New Fee License Plate Transfer $6 $30 Replacement Plate/Sticker $5 or $10 $12 VIN Inspection $7 $9 Plate Fee – Single $12.50 $13 Plate Fee – Pair $25.50 $26 Recreation Trailer and Camper for each footover 10 ft. $6.75 / ft.+ base fee $7 / ft.+ base fee Motorhome over 14 ft. for each foot over 10ft. $7.50 / ft.+ base fee $8 / ft.+ base fee Light Vehicle Trip Permit $34 $35 Recreational Vehicle Trip Permit $34 $35

Motorcycle and Moped Registration Period Changes

The registration period for all new motorcycles and mopeds will be two years beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

Why did the Oregon Legislature increase DMV fees now?

Statutory fees recovered by Oregon’s DMV have not kept pace with the actual cost to deliver services. Most DMV fee increases over the last 20 years have gone to transportation projects at the city, county, and state levels, not to DMV operating costs.

"The 2024 increases will help us recover costs, but do not make up the gap," DMV said Monday. "For instance, driving skills tests are labor-intensive to provide, and the fee is increasing from $9 to $45. Yet our cost to provide the service is $123 per test. That gap is even more significant for commercial driving tests."

“We have a structural funding problem that needs a long-term solution,” said Amy Joyce, DMV Administrator. “These fee increases will help us carry the cost burden for a while and allow us to continue to provide DMV services without much interruption. We look forward to working with our partners in the Oregon Legislature to identify long-term solutions to our funding problems."

This year, resolve to try DMV2U.

Save time and perhaps some money by conducting your DMV business online.

“More than ever, we recommend going online for our most common transactions,” said Joyce. “We’ve added more than two dozen services in the past three years.”

Customers can see what they can do online now at DMV2U.Oregon.gov.

Some services, like adding the Real ID option to your license, must be done in person. Before you go to DMV, make sure you have all the documents you need and that your local office is open by visiting the office’s page at OregonDMV.com. Use the Real ID tool to determine which documents you need to bring for Real ID.

DMV says: 'We’re here to help.'

If you have questions regarding your DMV transaction, please visit the DMV website or call DMV Customer Assistance at 503-945-5000; TTY, 503-945-5001.