Mt. Bachelor drops parking reservation system for rest of season

Outdoors

Does not plan to use it in summer or next winter

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Mt. Bachelor said Monday the resort has dropped its reserved parking system, used this year in an effort to limit the number of mountain visitors at any one time and create physical distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Monday, “all parking lots are now open on a first-come, first-serve basis,” the resort said in an email. Visitors with previously secured reservations won’t be canceled and no action is required, officials said.

Mt. Bachelor had announced earlier this month that it did not plan to require parking reservations for the summer season or next winter.

Leigh Capozzi, Mt. Bachelor’s brand and marketing director, said Monday that “based on historical spring visitation levels, we’re confident our guests and staff will continue to enjoy a safe and phenomenal Mt. Bachelor experience.”

“Continued adherence to our COVID-19 protocols remains paramount, and we will stay vigilant with staff daily wellness checks, required face coverings and physical distancing for both staff and guests," she said.

Capozzi noted that the resort still has 111 inches of snow at the base and the season will continue until May 30.