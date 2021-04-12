Grit Clinics are back with weekly mountain bike lessons on Bend trails

Outdoors

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As we get ready for summer in our hometown, we are excited to announce new weekly offerings from Grit Clinics Mountain Bike Skills in 2021 and beyond!

BEND BIKE CLINICS!

Join us in beautiful Bend, OR for one of our many weekly mountain bike skills sessions. These are a mix of two- or three-hour sessions (depending on the class description) where we'll focus on specific skills but cater to participant's goals and skill levels. Both men and women are welcome at these clinics.

One of our offerings is: Fridays - Happy Hour Trail Ride 'n Skills. Do you want to learn how to ride Bend trails better? Do you struggle with the loose, sandy corners? Are you ready to learn how to pump and jump? Do the rocks on COD have you squirming in your saddle? Are you ready to learn to go a little faster, safely?

Join Grit Clinics at a new trail each week to work on specific skills needed for the features you will encounter. We’ll tackle jumps and corners on Whoops, technical climbing and descending on Funner, swooping descents on Tiddlywinks and more! Our weekly trail choice will be determined ahead of time but may occasionally change based on trail conditions and weather. We will slow down and take a look at features and lines and get to know our trails a little more intimately. Finish off your week with a fun mountain bike lesson so you can shred with more confidence all weekend!

Whether you're visiting from out of town or you live in Bend, join us once or on a regular basis to gain new skills and confidence for your mountain bike journey!

Our flexible scheduling allows you to sign up far in advance or the day before. We are pretty excited to get this coaching party started!

Grit Clinics together with sister company Ladies AllRide have traversed the country for years teaching mountain bike skills clinics in an effort to share our passion for bikes with as many people as possible. From this passion has grown a team of dedicated coaches who have joined us in our efforts to create fun and inspiring skills clinics as part of a movement to share the joys of mountain biking with more people. Our team of professional coaches live all over the country and we are constantly expanding our reach.

Grit Clinics provides private lessons & group clinics led by top coaches around the country. ​We create customized coaching packages that cater to individual needs. We get down to the nitty gritty of what participants want to learn and we help improve their overall riding experience. We coach all levels & ages of riders from beginners to pro level racing and jumping workshops.

We understand how people learn and we relate the sport to life in our teachings as we strive to connect our participants to their bikes, the lifestyle, products and the community on a deeper level. We are a resource for our participants beyond the lessons by encouraging them to contact us for product advice, skills questions & trail recommendations. We also connect participants within their communities and around the world for rides and meetups.

About Grit Clinics: Established in 2011 in Bend, OR Grit Clinics is the sister company to Ladies AllRide – We offer private, customized mountain bike coaching services for men, women, kids, couples, families. Grit Clinics has a roster of some of the most qualified coaches in the world and they can come to you. Contact Grit Clinics to set up a private session with a coach near you, fly a requested coach to you or meet them in an area of your choice.

About Ladies AllRide: A series of energizing and inspirational mountain bike skills camps for women featuring the best coaches in the business. These camps bring women together in a welcoming environment to enhance their lives on and off their bikes. There are 14 pre-scheduled signature Ladies AllRide events in epic riding locations across the U.S.