Spring Chinook season set for Hood River; no season planned on the Deschutes

THE DALLES, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said Monday it has set regulations for a spring Chinook fishery on the Hood River -- but no spring season on the Deschutes, due to continued low numbers.

On the Hood River:

Open for adult hatchery Chinook from May 1 through June 30 from the mouth to mainstem confluence with the East Fork, and the West Fork from the confluence with the mainstem upstream to the angling deadline 200 feet downstream of Punchbowl Falls.

The catch limit is one adult hatchery salmon per day, and five hatchery jack salmon per day.

All wild Chinook salmon must be released unharmed.

Fishery managers are predicting a modest return of about 400 adult hatchery fish for the Hood River, which is similar to last year’s actual return.

There will be no season for spring Chinook on the Deschutes River for 2021 due to another year of predicted poor returns of both hatchery and wild fish. Fall Chinook angling will open on Aug. 1 on the Deschutes.

According to Rod French, ODFW fish biologist, the Hood River fishery is one of the few places a bank angler has a pretty good chance of catching a Columbia River spring Chinook. While the fishery will open in May 1, French said the run usually peaks in late May due to colder water temperatures in the Hood River.

For the latest regulations and recreation report for the Central Fishing Zone, visit https://myodfw.com/recreation-report/fishing-report/central-zone.