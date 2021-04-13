Some state parks opening to reservations on Thursday; size limits in place

Outdoors

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Limited reservable group camping and reservable group day-use areas in some state parks will open to reservations on Thursday, for stays beginning May 1 and beyond.

Reservation availability will roll out between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. A list of parks and opening reservable group facilities is available on the Oregon State Parks website.

In Central Oregon, they include a picnic shelter and three group tents at The Cove Palisades State Park and Group Camp A at Tumalo State Park.

Group size limits will be temporarily reduced to 25 visitors for each open area, which is a change to the 50-200 visitor limit based on normal site capacity. The group limit is part of the overall Oregon Health Authority and Center for Disease Control guidelines to lessen the spread of COVID-19 and our commitment to help local communities during the pandemic.

“Summer is quickly approaching, and we want to give visitors plenty of time to plan their group events,” says Jason Resch, communications manager for the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. “Although we can’t open all group areas in all parks, and the lower group limits isn’t what we are used to, we ask for your patience as we move forward.”

Hiker/biker camping areas are also opening statewide. A list of parks and opening hiker/biker areas is also available at the Oregon State Parks website. Hiker/biker sites are first-come, first-served.

The group facilities are reopening after being closed for more than a year due to revenue shortfalls and reduced staffing associated with COVID-19. For questions, call the Oregon State Parks Information Center at 1-800-551-6949, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Park visitors should continue to follow safety protocols while visiting state parks: limit the size of gatherings, wear face coverings, give space to others and wash hands often. For more information on what to expect while visiting state parks, visit the Oregon State Parks COVID-19 FAQ page.