Limited camping at Detroit Lake State Recreation Area to reopen

Outdoors

DETROIT, Ore. (KTVZ) — Limited camping at Detroit Lake State Recreation Area will reopen next Tuesday, April 20 after being closed since September 2020 due to damage from the Santiam Canyon wildfires, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department announced Thursday.

Visitors will be able to reserve some campsites up to six months in advance, starting at 6 a.m. April 19, for all stays April 20 and beyond.

Sites will open according to the following timeline:

April 20: Loops F & G

May 28: Loops A, B, and part of Loops C and D

June 18: Loops E, H and the rest of C Loop

Some sites are still closed to public use.

Reservations can be made from one day to six months in advance, starting at 6 a.m. April 19 through OPRD’s partner site, oregonstateparks.reserveamerica.com, or by calling 800-452-5687.

Detroit Lake State Recreation Area was in the eye of the Santiam Canyon wildfires, but the park sustained far less damage than the nearby resort town of Detroit.

“For the most part, visitors won’t notice anything different from previous years,” said Park Manager Bob Rea.

The park remained closed while staff cleared burned vegetation and repaired a damaged water tank. Rea plans to replace the tank in the fall.

“Restoring drinking water soon as possible was our top priority,” he said. “I’m confident our water tank will carry us through the busy summer season.”

Located in the Cascade Mountains, Detroit Lake State Recreation Area offers nearly 300 campsites on the shore of a forest-ringed reservoir. More information about the park is on the Oregon State Parks official website at stateparks.oregon.gov.

Visitors should continue to follow COVID-19 safety protocols while visiting state parks: limit the size of gatherings, wear face coverings, give space to others and wash hands often. For more information on what to expect while visiting state parks during the pandemic, visit the Oregon State Parks COVID-19 FAQ page.