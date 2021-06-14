Two roads in Phil’s Trail area reopen; other roads, trails remain closed

Outdoors

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two major roads recently closed in the Phil’s Trail area west of Bend reopened Monday, but the Forest Service said it wants recreationists to be aware that some road and trail closures in the area remain.

Contractors have completed road improvements on Forest Service Roads (FSR) 4610 and 4601-300, and those roads are now open for all uses.

Road improvements on FSR 4601-310, 320 and 322 roads are not completed, and those roads remain closed to all motorized use. Road improvements include drainage, road shaping and the addition of cinder to the road surface. These road improvements are part of the Euro Stewardship Project within the West Bend Project area.

UPDATED ROAD AND TRAIL CLOSURE INFORMATION:

Roads and trails CLOSED to all users (motorized/non-motorized/cyclists) Monday 12 a.m. to Friday 3 p.m. These roads and trails are OPEN from Friday at 3 p.m. to Monday at 12 a.m. and federal holidays.

FSR 4601-310 and 320 and 322 ( closed to all motorized uses 7 days a week )

) Lower Whoops Trail

Pine Drops Trail

EXT Trail

Storm King Trail – The northwest portion of the trail where it junctions with FSR 4615 and the junction with Phil’s Trail

Phil’s Trail - The western-most portion; between the junction with EXT trail (near FSR 300) and its western terminus at the junction with Pine Drops, Upper and Lower Whoops, and Skyliners trails.

Please note that FSR 4601-310 and 320 and 322 are CLOSED 7 days a week to motorized use due to road conditions not being suitable for vehicle traffic until all reconstruction is completed.

Please see the attached map for more information.