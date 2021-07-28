Registration open for free fall Oregon pheasant hunts for youth hunters

Outdoors

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Youth hunters (age 17 and under) can sign up now for ODFW’s free pheasant hunts happening around the state starting in September, including in Madras, with an additional few hunt dates in October.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and its partners stock pheasants at these special hunts that give youth a head start on regular pheasant seasons, which don’t begin until October. They are mostly held on ODFW’s wildlife areas, with a few exceptions (see more detail on locations below).

There are multiple dates and hunt locations to choose from. Register by logging in to the youth’s account at MyODFW’s Licensing page. Then go to Purchase from the Catalog and look under the Category/ Class/Workshop / Outdoor Skills. Hunts are listed alphabetically by city name. If you do not see the event you want to register for, please call the local hunt location (see below). Note that registration is only online; it is not available at license sale agents.

These events are open only to youth who have passed hunter education. Volunteers bring their training hunting dogs to some events to hunt with participants. Some events also host a shooting skills session before the hunt.

The hunts are free, though participants need a valid hunting license ($10 for youth 12 and older, free for age 11 and under) to hunt. Youth hunters age 12-17 also need an upland game bird validation ($4). Purchase before the event, online or at a license sales agent (reminder that ODFW offices remain closed to public access until Sept. 1, 2021.) Licenses and validations will not be sold at the events.

Some areas will host the event both Saturday and Sunday. Youth who register for one day are welcome to hunt stand by on the other day.

“Youth pheasant hunts are a great chance for young hunters to find early success and put the lessons learned in hunter education to work in the field,” said Jered Goodwin, ODFW hunter education coordinator.

See page 26-27 of the Oregon Game Bird Regulations for more information, or see https://myodfw.com/workshops-and-events for the local contact for each hunt. For help signing up, contact Myrna Britton, (503) 947-6028, Myrna.B.Britton@odfw.oregon.gov

Event dates and locations are: