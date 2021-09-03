Afternoon fishing returns as ‘hoot owl’ 2 p.m. fishing closures are lifted statewide

Outdoors

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With weather patterns and other factors cooling water temperatures, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said Friday it is lifting remaining "hoot owl" restrictions that closed some fishing at 2 p.m.

Effective Friday, all streams, creeks and rivers return to normal fishing hours (from one hour before sunrise until one hour after sunset) for salmon, steelhead, trout and sturgeon fishing, provided fishing is open for these species.

The closure of the Nehalem River and tributaries upstream of the Miami-Foley Road Bridge is also lifted.

Other in-season fishing regulation changes are still in effect including a number of salmon and steelhead closures or special restrictions. Always check the Recreation Report – Fishing Report for the regulation changes in your zone before you go fishing, https://myodfw.com/recreation-report/fishing-report/