Oregon-Washington BLM sets National Public Lands Day events

Outdoors

PORTLAND, OR – On Saturday, Sept. 25,, the Bureau of Land Management is hosting numerous National Public Lands Day events across Oregon and Washington. For a complete list of events, visit https://www.neefusa.org/npld.

National Public Lands Day is the perfect hands-on opportunity to experience what the nation’s public lands have to offer. Everyone is welcome to help restore, beautify, and improve the outdoor spaces and recreation areas we all benefit from and enjoy.

“National Public Lands Day is always filled with excitement,” said Barry Bushue, BLM Oregon-Washington State Director. “It’s the nation’s single-largest volunteer event for public lands with hundreds of thousands of volunteers participating in events across the country. We’re proud to support numerous events this year in Oregon and Washington. National Public Lands Day is a great opportunity for everyone to connect, or reconnect, with our nation’s outdoors.”

In Oregon and Washington, there will be a variety of projects, including planting trees and improving native vegetation, building trails, and removing trash. The tools, safety equipment, and materials needed for the projects will be provided by the BLM, and all events will be conducted in within applicable COVID safety protocols.

Volunteers should come prepared with gloves, snacks, water bottles, sunscreen, a hat, sunglasses, a mask, and sturdy closed-toe shoes/boots. Participants will receive a commemorative T-shirt and a “Fee-Free Coupon” good for free admission to many federal recreation sites.

Find an event near you by going to https://www.neefusa.org/npld or by contacting your local BLM office. Please note that some events occur in October this year.